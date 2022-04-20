Chinese man gets 20 years in Rwanda for whipping a local man

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A court in Rwanda sentenced a Chinese businessman to 20 years in prison for torture after he was filmed beating a local man last year. Sun Shujun had been accused of beating his workers in a case that drew attention because he was filmed whipping a man tethered to a pole on the ground. A Rwandan man, Renzaho Alexis, was sentenced to 12 years for his alleged role as an accomplice in the beatings. The Chinese embassy in Rwanda acknowledged Tuesday’s verdict in a statement Wednesday urging Chinese citizens living in Rwanda to abide by local laws.