Sweden prepares for more clashes as far-right demos continue

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Sweden say they are preparing for violent clashes in southern Sweden following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. Two days of riots in various Swedish cities and towns culminated in the violent clashes that left 12 police officers injured and four police vehicles set on fire. The demonstrations were organized by a the Danish party Stram Kurs, or “Hard Line.” The party is led by Rasmus Paludan, a Danish lawyer who also holds Swedish citizenship.