Feds: Primates frostbit in North Carolina lose tips of tails

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal inspectors say three primates suffered frostbite while enduring subfreezing conditions this year at an exotic animal farm in North Carolina. Zootastic Park has been repeatedly cited for animal welfare violations. In March, an inspector found that the frostbite injured a lemur’s hand and a monkey and capuchin lost the tips of their tails. The Charlotte Observer reports that the park is operated by Iredell County commissioner Scottie Brown, who didn’t reply to a request for comment. The park has been repeatedly cited for animal welfare violations. The latest citations were obtained and made public by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.