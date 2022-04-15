‘Detest me with moderation,’ Paris attacks defendant pleads

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The only surviving member of the Islamic State attack team that terrorized Paris in 2015 has asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims. In emotional court testimony Friday, he pleaded with survivors to “detest me with moderation.” For years, Salah Abdeslam stayed silent about the attacks on the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and the national stadium, and the 130 people who were killed. Then this week, his words started flowing, in lengthy and sometimes confused testimony. Survivors and victims’ families, who hope the extensive trial helps them find justice and clarity, had mixed reactions.