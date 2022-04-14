UN envoy sees light at ‘end of the tunnel’ in Yemen’s war

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen has told the Security Council that there’s “a light at the end of the tunnel” in the more than seven-year war in the Arab world’s poorest country. But Hans Grundberg also warned on Thursday that the two-month truce now underway in Yemen is fragile, and that reports of military operations around the oil-rich central province of Marib should be addressed urgently. He said that during his first visit this week to Yemen’s capital of Sanaa — held by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels — he received “reaffirmed commitment to all aspects of implementing the truce” and held “constructive conversations” on strengthening it.