The AP Interview: UN food chief says Mariupol is starving

By ADAM SCHRECK

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s World Food Program says people are being “starved to death” in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and he predicted the country’s humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen as Russia intensifies its assault in the coming weeks. In an interview with The Associated Press, David Beasley also warned that Russia’s invasion of grain-exporting Ukraine risks destabilizing nations far from its shores and could trigger waves of migrants seeking better lives elsewhere. He said the war that began Feb. 24 was “devastating the people in Ukraine,” lamenting the lack of access faced by the WFP and other aid organizations in trying to reach those in need amid the conflict.