GOP leaders in Ohio try to block Trump endorsement of Vance

By JILL COLVIN and JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of Republican leaders in Ohio are mounting a last-minute effort to urge former President Donald Trump not to endorse JD Vance in the crowded upcoming primary for an open Senate seat. A draft letter circulating among Republicans and obtained by The Associated Press calls on Trump to remain neutral in the race. It was written following news reports that Trump was going to endorse Vance. The letter is a sign of anxiety among some Republicans about which candidate Trump may pick in advance of the state’s May 3 primary. Vance has come under scrutiny from some of Trump’s most loyal supporters for criticizing the former president in the past.