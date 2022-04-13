Josh Brolin: Tough rancher in ‘Outer Range,’ softie at home

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josh Brolin grew up knowing men like Royal Abbott, the laconic rancher he plays in “Outer Range.” The actor is glad he’s not one of them. While they’re loyal and helpful neighbors, he says they like their own space. His character in “Outer Range” has a misguided belief that he’s protecting his family by the “selfish act” of keeping things hidden. Brolin, on the other hand, says he’s like emotional “Jell-O” with his own family. Brolin was intrigued by the character and the series blend of a modern Western with supernatural elements. “Outer Range” debuts Friday on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.