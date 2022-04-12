Skip to Content
AP National News
Prosecutors: 3 face hate crimes charges in attack on gay man

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors say they have filed hate crime charges against three people accused of severely beating a man because of his sexual orientation. Forty-four-year-old Inna Makarenko, 43-year-old Yevhen Makarenko and 21-year-old Oleh Makarenko were each charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling and kidnapping. All three face possible life sentences. Prosecutors say the three family members broke into a Pompano Beach home last August and beat a 31-year-old gay man so badly that he has become permanently blinded and sustained other serious injuries. Broward County deputies arrested the group last month, and they’re being held without bond.

