Man jailed in deputy’s shooting death makes escape attempt

CARLYLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man jailed in connection with the fatal shooting of an Illinois deputy and a subsequent carjacking in neighboring Missouri last year has failed in an escape attempt. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, escaped from his cell at the Jefferson County Justice Center early Sunday morning but was captured by Mount Vernon police, who had established a perimeter around the lockup. The perimeter had been established because the jail was on night shift lockdown status. Tate is charged with murder in the death of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley last December.