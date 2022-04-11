Mimi Reinhard, who typed up Schindler’s list, dies at 107

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler’s office who typed up the list of Jews he saved from extermination by Nazi Germany, has died in Israel at the age of 107. Reinhard was one of 1,200 Jews saved by German businessman Schindler after he bribed Nazi authorities to let him keep them as workers in his factories. The account was made into the acclaimed 1993 film “Schindler’s List” by director Steven Spielberg. Reinhard has said she only met Schindler toward the end of World War II and had no idea how important that list would become. Reinhard died on Thursday and was buried near Tel Aviv on Sunday.