EXPLAINER: 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot could be tried again

By ED WHITE and MICHAEL TARM

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A jury last week couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict for two men charged with a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It means the federal government can take Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. to trial again. A hung jury is unable to unanimously agree on whether someone is guilty or innocent. It could be just one person on the 12-member panel who disagrees with the others. Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow would be surprised if prosecutors fold, citing allegations of a violent plot against a governor. U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge says his team will get back to work on the case. Two other men were acquitted of all charges.