Efforts to make protective medical gear in US falling flat

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — The push to make personal protective equipment in the U.S. is running out of steam after an initial surge at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press identified more than $125 million of governments grants to over 300 businesses in 10 states to spur production of masks, gowns, sanitizer and other pandemic supplies. But the AP found that many producers ran into troubles getting equipment, materials and reliable buyers. Some have quit or sold their equipment. Industry officials say they need more help from the federal government to ensure there is enough American-made protective gear for future pandemics or emergencies.