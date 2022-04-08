Poland’s Kaczynski unusually bashes right-wing ally Orban

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s de-facto leader has used strong words to criticize his long-time ally, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and said further cooperation is not possible unless Orban’s approach to Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine changes. Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in a radio interview Friday that he has an “unequivocally negative” opinion of Orban’s refusal to condemn Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine or to help arm Ukraine. Kaczynski said it was a “disappointment.” The condemnation comes as a surprise, following years of close strategic cooperation between Poland’s and Hungary’s right-wing governments that have been backing each other in their separate disputes with the European Union.