Kevin Spacey asks judge to axe Anthony Rapp’s sex abuse suit

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey is asking a judge to throw out a sex abuse lawsuit that his lawyers say was unjustly brought by an actor who alleges he was abused by Spacey in the 1980s. The lawyers wrote in papers filed Friday in Manhattan federal court that the allegations made by Anthony Rapp about an encounter when he was 14 are false and never occurred. The lawyers say the actor claims that Spacey surprised him by picking him up, putting him on a bed and putting some body weight against him before the actor “wriggled out” with no resistance. Lawyers for Rapp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.