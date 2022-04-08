Jackson’s speech highlights US race struggles, progress

By AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s speech at the White House went to the heart of both the triumphs and struggles of Black Americans in her lifetime. She stood on the South Lawn Friday and said, “In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.” With those words, she paid tribute to the generations who she said paved the way for her elevation to the nation’s highest court. Although many Black Americans still struggle to surmount systemic barriers, several speech watchers said her achievement symbolizes a real milestone in the struggle for racial equality.