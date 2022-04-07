Pa. Senate candidate Oz reports at least $100M in assets

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is worth more than $100 million. That’s according to a financial disclosure form he filed Wednesday that’s required of all Senate candidates. Oz is a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.” The Republican’s assets include homes in Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, plus equities, a cattle farm and non-public stock in his in-laws’ tree-trimming empire. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Oz valued his assets at between $104 million and $422 million. If elected, he would be one of the wealthiest members of the Senate — and possibly the wealthiest.