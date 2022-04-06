UN Assembly to vote on suspending Russia from rights council

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is voting Thursday on a resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine’s capital. The U.S. initiated the call for Russia to be stripped of its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council in the wake of videos and photos of streets in the town of Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians. The deaths have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied its troops were responsible. The resolution’s approval requires a two-thirds majority of assembly members that vote “yes” or “no.”