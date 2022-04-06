Sudan pro-democracy groups call for fresh anti-coup protests

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s pro-democracy groups have called for mass protests, denouncing an October military coup that plunged the country into political turmoil and aggravated its economic woes. The call for marches was the latest of many to pressure the generals, whose takeover triggered near-daily street protests demanding civilian rule. The army’s takeover upended Sudan’s transition to democracy after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir. The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising forced the military to remove al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.