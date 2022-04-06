Ghislaine Maxwell family ‘shocked’ by denial of new trial

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell say they are “profoundly shocked and troubled” that a judge has rejected a new trial despite revelations that a juror who helped to convict her failed to disclose he was sexually abused as a child. In a statement Tuesday, the “Maxwell Family” said it remains optimistic about an appeal before a panel of three Manhattan appeals judges. The statement came four days after U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan issued a written opinion in which she concluded that she cannot order a retrial in the sex trafficking case after determining the juror did not deliberately give wrong answers on a juror questionnaire.