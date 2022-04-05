Virginia man gets life plus 15 years in stepdaughter’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man convicted of murdering his 18-year-old stepdaughter and hiding her body behind an abandoned house in 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years. Wesley Hadsell was convicted earlier this year of killing 18-year-old Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell. The Virginian-Pilot reports a judge on Monday sentenced the defendant to the maximum allowed for each conviction, including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and possessing drugs in jail. Hadsell asserted his innocence. He suggested the woman had killed herself, drawing a sharp rebuke from the judge. Prosecutors said 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell had kidnapped his stepdaughter, assaulted her and then injected her with a lethal dose of heroin.