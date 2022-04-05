House to vote on contempt for Scavino, Navarro in 1/6 probe

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to hold two more former advisers to Donald Trump in contempt of Congress. Lawmakers will vote Wednesday on whether to hold Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt after their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. If approved as expected, the criminal referrals will be sent to the Justice Department for a decision on whether to prosecute. Navarro cited executive privilege when declining to testify to the committee. A lawyer for Scavino did not return multiple messages from the AP seeking comment.