Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill has a fox problem. And that’s not the lead-in to a joke. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., learned firsthand Monday evening while walking to the Capitol for votes. And now he’s undergoing a series of four rabies shots out of an abundance of caution. Bera says he felt something lunge at him from behind as he walked near one of the Senate office buildings. He turned and used his umbrella to fend off what he thought would be a small dog, but he soon realized he was tangling with a fox. One fox was captured near the Capitol Tuesday.