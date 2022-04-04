Cruz endorses Josh Mandel in Ohio’s crowded Senate primary

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is endorsing former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in the heated Republican primary for the open U.S. Senate seat in the Midwestern battleground. Cruz’s move could be particularly valuable among conservative voters in the absence of an endorsement in the race by Donald Trump, who has yet to weigh in despite candidates working hard to woo him — and he may not. The endorsement by one of the Senate’s highest-profile Republicans could give Mandel a campaign boost just as early voting is set to begin in Ohio. He calls Mandel “a proven fighter for our American way of life.” Other senators have made endorsements in the May 3 primary.