Australia accelerates missile upgrade due to growing threats

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has accelerated plans to buy long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China. Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Tuesday the accelerated rearming of fighter jets and warships would increase Australia’s deterrence to potential adversaries. Super Hornet fighter jets would get improved air-to-surface missiles by 2024, three years earlier than planned. ANZAC Class frigates and Hobart Class destroyers would be equipped with Norwegian-made missiles five years ahead of schedule. The new rearmament timetable comes after the Solomon Islands announced last week a draft security pact with China.