Alleged militia leader on trial at ICC’s first Darfur trial

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An alleged leader of a feared Sudanese militia is going on trial at the International Court on 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. It is the first case at the global court to deal with atrocities by government-backed forces in the Darfur province nearly two decades ago. Prosecutors say that Ali Muhammad Ali Abd–Al-Rahman was a senior commander in the janjaweed militias during the Darfur conflict that erupted in 2003. The trial opens Tuesday amid global condemnation of atrocities blamed on Russian forces in the Ukraine war and is a reminder that international courts can and do bring alleged perpetrators of crimes to justice, even if the painstaking process can be long and slow.