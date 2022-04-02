Mormons convene in-person for signature conference in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is scheduled to open its twice-yearly conference on Saturday. Top leaders are expected to deliver speeches to 10,000 in-person attendees for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The nearly 17 million-member faith, which is widely known as the Mormon church, has for two years held its signature general conference mostly remotely, with the majority of viewers watching livestreams from afar. Though church leaders routinely discuss matters of spirituality and new initiatives at the conference, in the past, they’ve also broached political topics including abortion, same-sex marriage and racism.