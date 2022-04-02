Black Democrats try to revive party in Trump territory

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Dozens of Black Democratic candidates are seeking office in heavily Republican states that former President Donald Trump won easily in 2020. They include Chris Jones who will likely face former Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders in the Arkansas governor’s race if he wins the Democratic primary. Jones’ bid is widely viewed as a long shot in Arkansas, which has never elected a Black candidate to state or federal office. But his candidacy represents a shift by Democrats to rebuild in heartland states where the party has become almost extinct. They’re trying to mobilize new voters in the solidly red states.