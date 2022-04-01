UN says Yemen’s warring parties agree to 2-month truce

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. envoy to Yemen says the country’s warring parties have accepted a two-month truce, starting with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The agreement on Friday comes after a significant escalation in recent weeks that saw several attacks by Yemen’s rebel Houthis across the country’s borders to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The truce is to start Saturday, the first day of Ramadan. The agreement will also allow for shipments of fuel to arrive in the key Yemeni port city of Hodeida and for passenger flights to resume from the airport in the capital, Sanaa.