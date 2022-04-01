Grammy nominee Lewis Black ‘still learning’ the comedy craft

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lewis Black appreciates his sixth Grammy nomination for best comedy album, but he’s skipping the Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday. Instead, he’ll be onstage at a New York theater as part of his “Off the Rails” national tour. Black, a two-time Grammy winner, has shared his “rants” on the world and people for five decades. He’s been a staple on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 1996. What keeps him going, he says, is that he’s still learning. Black’s latest Grammy nomination is for “Thanks for Risking Your Life,” recorded at a concert on the eve of the March 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.