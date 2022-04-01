David Hyde Pierce shines behind the chef star in ‘Julia’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — David Hyde Pierce returns to TV this spring playing a familiar part, an erudite man who adores fine food, wine and art. But this has nothing to do with “Frasier.” Pierce is playing Paul Child, husband and chief cheerleader of Julia Child, whose warbling, encouraging voice and able hands brought the intricacies of French cuisine to American home cooks through her TV series and books. HBO Max’s “Julia” traces its culinary heroine’s unlikely arc from home kitchen master to national icon, all the while supported by her husband, a diplomat-turned-artist.