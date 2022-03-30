M23 rebel group denies attack on UN helicopter in east Congo

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO and CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s M23 rebel group denies it shot down a United Nations helicopter that crashed in eastern Congo, killing all eight people onboard. Rebel spokesman Will Ngoma on Wednesday accused Congo’s army of firing on the helicopter. Congo’s military had earlier blamed the M23 for the crash of the U.N. helicopter. Eight U.N. peacekeepers were killed in the crash amid rebel fighting on Sunday. The U.N. mission in Congo said those on board the Puma helicopter included six crew members — all from the Pakistani military — and two military personnel, one from the Russian Federation and one from Serbia.