El Salvador has day without murder under state of emergency

By MARCOS ALEMÁN

Associated Press

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador experienced its first day without a killing since imposing a state of emergency following a rash of gang violence last weekend. The National Civil Police said Wednesday that no one had been killed in the country Tuesday, though they later reported that two suspected gang members were killed early Wednesday by security forces. On Saturday alone 62 people were killed. That led President Nayib Bukele to request congressional approval for a state of emergency that suspended some constitutional rights. Despite criticism that the move would open the door to human rights abuses, lawmakers were preparing to hear a proposal from Bukele’s administration Wednesday on expanding his powers to confront the gangs.