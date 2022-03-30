Brain condition sidelining Bruce Willis has many causes

By CARLA K. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

A brain disorder has sidelined actor Bruce Willis and drawn attention to a little-known condition that has many possible causes. A stroke, tumor, head injury or other damage to the language centers of the brain can cause aphasia. Brain infections or Alzheimer’s disease can also trigger it. The condition leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing. The National Aphasia Association estimates 2 million Americans are affected. For most, the cause is a stroke that has cut off blood to part of the brain. Without oxygen and nutrients, brain cells die, which leads to the difficulty retrieving words.