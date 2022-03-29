Oscar wins for ‘CODA’ bring tears, elation to Deaf community

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

The three Oscar wins for the film “CODA” have provided an unprecedented feeling of affirmation to people in the Deaf community. Howard A. Rosenblum is CEO of the National Association of the Deaf. He says the film’s success is due in part to it using actors who are deaf to play deaf characters. Others say the film depicts deaf people as normal, hard-working individuals trying to raise a family. The movie is a coming-of-age tale about the only hearing member in a deaf family. “CODA” became the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture. It also won for best supporting actor and best adapted screenplay.