Haitians protest against insecurity; some attack a plane

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitians take to the streets to protest over the increasing insecurity, turning violent in places like the southern city of Les Cayes, where people stormed the local airport and attacked a small plane. The protests coincided with the 35th anniversary of Haiti’s 1987 Constitution, and it follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings and growing complains about Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s inability to confront criminal organizations. Gedeon Chery, a National Police inspector assigned to the airport in Les Cayes, said people got onto the terminal’s tarmac, attacked the plane and then set it on fire.