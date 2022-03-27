Undercover agent next in trial of Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

Prosecutors plan to finish presenting evidence this week in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent who was known to the group as “Red” will appear when testimony resumes Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Red joined key members of the group on a trip to Elk Rapids to check out Whitmer’s vacation home and a nearby bridge. Evidence shows there was talk about blowing up the bridge to distract police during her kidnapping. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Two other men pleaded guilty and testified last week for the government. Defense attorneys deny there was an actual plan to get Whitmer.