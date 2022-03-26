EXPLAINER: What’s next in China Eastern plane crash probe?

BEIJING (AP) — Even after the finding of the two “black boxes,” it may be a long time before investigators figure out what caused a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 to nosedive into the ground last week, killing all 132 people aboard. The cockpit voice and flight data recorders can help point to possible causes, though experts say it can take weeks or months to analyze their contents and start to find answers. They are especially important following disasters such as the China Eastern crash in which no survivors are found and air traffic controllers heard nothing from the pilots.