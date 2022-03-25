‘We will SMASH you’: Dropkick Murphys feud with neo-Nazis

BOSTON (AP) — The Dropkick Murphys are hitting back against a neo-Nazi group that used one of the band’s songs in a video posted on social media. The rowdy rockers from Boston condemned the use of the song “The Boys are Back” in a tweet, while the band’s attorneys sent a cease-and-desist letter to the neo-Nazi group as well as to the platform that shared the video. The video showed scenes from last weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Boston attended by the group, known as NSC 131. The band called the group “losers” and said “We will SMASH you.” The video has since been taken down.