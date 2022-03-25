Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Twenty-five years ago, Joe Biden visited Warsaw, Poland, with a warning. Then-senator Biden declared that even though the Soviet Union had collapsed, some of NATO’s original members weren’t doing enough to ensure the alliance’s collective defense. Now, as president, Biden speaks in Warsaw again on Saturday as European security faces its most precarious test since World War II and the bloody war in Ukraine is in its second month. Aides say Biden will speak about what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important for the world to remain united in the face of Russian aggression. Biden departs for Washington later Saturday.