Sheriff: Man shot by deputies after killing worker at mosque

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man who beat a maintenance worker to death with a shovel at a central Florida mosque was later shot and wounded by deputies in a different county. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to the Husseini Islamic Center, where they found a 59-year-old man dead. According to detectives, 38-year-old Ahmed Raslan had been making irrational statements online and apparently believed the mosque was his home. It wasn’t clear why Raslan went to the mosque and allegedly attacked the worker. Officials say Raslan fled in the victim’s minivan. He was later spotted in a parking lot and shot by Indian River County deputies.

