NC lieutenant gov explains abortion decision decades ago

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and his wife have appeared in a video saying they decided to get an abortion more than 30 years ago. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson posted the video Thursday, a day after a social media post he wrote 10 years ago about “paying for an abortion” surfaced. Robinson is a recent rising force in North Carolina Republican politics and a vocal abortion opponent. He said it happened “before we were married and before we had kids.” He said it was the hardest decision they’ve ever made and “the wrong one.” Robinson was elected the state’s first Black lieutenant governor in 2020.