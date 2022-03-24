Document indicates China could boost military in Solomons

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A leaked document indicates China is looking to boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the islands. It could also send ships for stopovers and to replenish supplies. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it would be concerned by any actions that would destabilize the security of the region. The Solomon Islands revealed Thursday it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China. But the status of the broader security arrangement still in draft form was not known.