Witness: Whitmer kidnapping would be ‘ignition’ to civil war

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

A man who pleaded guilty in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her abduction could have been the “ignition” for a U.S. civil war involving antigovernment groups. Ty Garbin is a star witness for prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with conspiracy. Garbin says they thought a kidnapping would cause a “disruption” before the 2020 election and possibly prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency. Garbin took the jury through training, secret messages and a late night trip to Whitmer’s weekend home to see how they could kidnap her in retaliation for her COVID-19 orders. Garbin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison.