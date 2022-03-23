Suspect in 1971 killing in Massachusetts held without bail

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

The man charged in the 1971 killing of a Massachusetts mother has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. Other than entering his plea, 76-year-old Arthur Louis Massei did not speak at his arraignment Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing more than 50 years ago of Natalie Scheublin in her Bedford home. The prosecutor in arguing for bail cited Massei’s long criminal record. His court-appointed attorney did not address the specifics of the case but asked that bail be set without prejudice so it can be revisited. The suspect was tied to the death through fingerprints and information from a new witness.