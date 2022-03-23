Search area widened for 2nd black box in China Eastern crash

WUZHOU, China (AP) — Chinese state media say the search area is being expanded for the second black box from a China Eastern passenger plane that crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week. One of the black boxes was found on Wednesday. The Boeing 737-800 was cruising at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) when it suddenly nose-dived into a remote mountainous area. No survivors have been found. Investigators have said it is too early to speculate on the cause. The flight was headed from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub on China’s southeastern coast.