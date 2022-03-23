Georgia man accused of pointing gun at Greyhound bus driver

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man who pointed a gun at a Greyhound bus driver during an hourslong standoff outside Atlanta earlier this week has been charged with aggravated assault. Authorities say the standoff that saw a police SWAT team called in shut down busy Interstate 85 for much of the day Tuesday. Gwinnett County police say the 23-year-old Conyers, Georgia man had gotten into an argument with a passenger on the bus bound from Atlanta to New York. Interstate 85 northeast of Atlanta was closed in both directions for more than four hours as officers negotiated with the man before he was finally apprehended.