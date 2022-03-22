Judge Jackson grilled on Guantanamo detainee representation

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four men once held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center were central to some of the questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson fielded during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. On Tuesday, Jackson was asked repeatedly about the work she did over a decade ago for the men Republican lawmakers have described as terrorists. Two senators alleged misleadingly that she had called then-President George W. Bush and then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld “war criminals” in related legal filings. The back-and-forth Tuesday was a throwback to the intense legal fights over terrorism and the lengths the government can go to keep the nation safe that followed the 9/11 attacks.