US sanctions Sudanese police unit for using violent tactics

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on a Sudanese police unit for using violent tactics against pro-democracy protesters following an October military coup. The Treasury Department said Sudan’s Central Reserve Police, which it described as a militarized unit of the country’s police force, used excessive force and was “at the forefront” of a deadly crackdown on peaceful protesters in the capital of Khartoum. It cited two documented instances of the police shooting protesters. Sudan has been in turmoil since the military removed a civilian-led transitional government from power last year, sparking a mass protest movement.