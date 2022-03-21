Prosecutor in Phoenix quits amid criticism of performance

The top county prosecutor in metro Phoenix has announced she is resigning the elected post amid criticism of her performance, including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges weren’t filed before the statute of limitation expired. Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says her resignation is effective Friday afternoon. Last month, chiefs of five criminal divisions in her office called into question Adel’s ability to do her job by rarely being in the office, showing signs of being inebriated during phone calls and not providing leadership. Adel responded by saying she wasn’t planning to resign and she vehemently disagreed with their characterization of her.